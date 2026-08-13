Back-to-School with OLIPOP

Back-to-school is right around the corner, which means parents are getting back into the routine of packing lunches every morning.

Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, Sheila Patterson, joined us with a few fun and easy lunchbox ideas inspired by the flavors of OLIPOP Prebiotic Sodas.

She says, "As a registered dietitian, I love building lunchboxes around a simple idea: include a source of protein, a carbohydrate for energy, some fruit or vegetables, and something fun. And it doesn't have to be complicated or Pinterest-perfect!"

Berry Brunch Box

Vanilla Greek yogurt + blackberries + granola + blueberry muffin + banana slices + sunflower seeds + Blackberry Vanilla OLIPOP

Greek yogurt provides protein, which can help make the meal more filling.

Blackberries and bananas add fruit, fiber, and important vitamins and minerals.

Sunflower seeds add healthy fats and some protein.

The blueberry muffin and granola provide carbohydrates for energy.

This is a great example of how you don't have to eliminate foods like muffins to create a balanced lunch.

Practical parent benefit:

This is a great option for kids who don't love sandwiches or traditional lunch foods. Everything can be packed separately, which also works well for kids who like to pick and choose or don't like their foods touching.

OLIPOP is the feel-good soda made with real ingredients, high fiber, and just 2–5 grams of sugar, designed to support digestive health. OLIPOP is an excellent source of fiber (6-9 grams) with each can between 35-50 calories. The Blackberry Vanilla flavor works really well with all of these berry-inspired foods and makes the lunch feel a little more special.

I Heart PB&J Box

Heart-shaped peanut butter & jelly sandwich + grapes + cheese cubes + brownie bite + Classic Grape OLIPOP

Peanut butter provides protein and healthy fats.

Bread and grapes provide carbohydrates for energy.

Cheese adds protein and calcium.

The grapes contribute fruit and fiber.

And the brownie bite? That's the fun!

Practical parent benefit:

This is probably the easiest lunchbox of the bunch. You can make several sandwiches at once, cut them with a cookie cutter, portion grapes and cheese, and you're done.

OLIPOP: At a fraction of the size of a standard can, OLIPOP mini cans tuck neatly next to a sandwich, fruit, and snacks without taking up all the room, making them an easy addition to the daily lunch pack. The average soda can contains 39 grams of sugar. OLIPOP Minis have just 2 grams of sugar per 7.5oz can. So when parents hand over a mini can, they're handing over the same great taste kids love, without the sugar spike that comes with traditional soda. Enough to feel like a treat, without parents having to worry about a kid downing a full-sized soda in one sitting.

Apple Crunch & Munch Box

Freeze-dried apple crispy fruit + turkey & cheese wrap + snow peas + baby carrots + veggie dip + Crisp Apple OLIPOP

Turkey and cheese provide protein and fat to help make the meal satisfying.

The wrap provides carbohydrates for energy.

Apples, snow peas, and carrots bring fiber and a variety of vitamins and minerals.

The veggie dip makes the vegetables more fun and interactive.

Freeze-dried apples are a convenient way to add fruit without worrying about bruising or refrigeration.

Practical parent benefit:

This is a really easy grab-and-pack lunch. You can prep the veggies and wraps ahead of time, and freeze-dried fruit is especially convenient for school because it doesn't get smashed at the bottom of the lunchbox. I also love giving kids different textures, something crunchy, something soft, something they can dip. Sometimes making the food more fun is what helps kids actually eat it.

OLIPOP: If you're looking for simple ways to make everyday choices, feel a little better, OLIPOP is a great option. It combines the classic soda taste people love with a functional ingredient blend that helps support digestive health.

Orange Sunshine Box

Grilled chicken bites + orange bell pepper + pretzels + peeled clementines arranged in a spiral/pinwheel + blueberry center + hummus pack + wheat crackers + Orange Squeeze OLIPOP

Grilled chicken bites provide a convenient source of protein.

Wheat crackers and pretzels provide carbohydrates for energy.

Hummus adds plant-based protein and healthy fats.

Bell pepper and clementines provide fiber and vitamin C.

The blueberries add another fruit and a pop of color.

Practical parent benefit:

This is a great snack-box style lunch because everything is bite-sized and easy to grab. It's also very customizable, if your child doesn't like bell peppers, swap in cucumber; don't like chicken, use turkey or cheese. I love a lunchbox like this because it gives kids a lot of variety without requiring a lot of different recipes. It's really just a matter of cutting foods into fun shapes and putting them together.

OLIPOP: You can find OLIPOP Minis at Walmart and Target as well as OLIPOP's Amazon store and drinkolipop.com.

You can also find more tips from Sheila at thesugardietitian.com.

