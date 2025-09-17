Ballet West begins their new season with Romeo & Juliet, on stage at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre from October 24 through November 1, 2025.

Artistic Director Adam Sklute says the performances will feature Principal Artist Emily Adams who is celebrating her 20th anniversary with Ballet West as she returns to the role of Juliet.

As a ballet, the story of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet integrates the unique ability of dance to communicate what words cannot, expressing deep emotions through movement synchronized with live music by the Ballet West Orchestra.

It's also a story that is still applicable today, capturing universal human experiences from passionate young love to family conflict, and the struggle between personal desires and societal expectations.

The production, choreographed by Michael Smuin, shows off the intense theatricality stemming from his work in film, television, and Broadway, including his choreography of the light saber duel in Star Wars.

There are hundreds of different fencing moves choreographed throughout the production that take dancers hours of rehearsal time to master.

The fight sequences have a cinematic quality, thanks to the collaboration between choreographer Smuin, Olympic Fencer Stephen White, and Ballet West dancers who worked together in the 1980s to develop this specific sword fighting choreography.

Tickets start at just $32 dollars.

You can get your tickets and learn more at balletwest.org.

