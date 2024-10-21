Ballet West's "Jekyll & Hyde" is a complex, adult psychological thriller

Following record-breaking attendance for Ballet West's Dracula last season comes horror classic "Jekyll & Hyde", just in time for Halloween.

This complex, adult psychological thriller will open Ballet West's season from October 25-November 2, 2024.

Jenny Hardman talked with Adam Sklute, Ballet West Artistic Director, who says this is a ballet that's probably not for young kids because it contains hallucination scenes where Jekyll turns into Hyde.

Sklute explained that "Jekyll & Hyde" is based on the 19th-century story and this new full-length ballet explores the dark side of the human psyche and pushes the boundaries of classical ballet.

You can see the production at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre and tickets start at just $30.

Visit balletwest.org for more information.

