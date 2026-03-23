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Balsamic Chicken with Mushrooms and Roasted Potatoes recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Balsamic Chicken with Mushrooms and Roasted Potatoes
(The Place Advertiser) - Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's shares his recipe for Balsamic Chicken and Mushrooms with Roasted Potatoes.
Balsamic Chicken and Mushrooms with Roasted Potatoes
Balsamic Chicken and Mushrooms with Roasted Potatoes
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Balsamic Chicken and Mushrooms with Roasted Potatoes recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Chicken:
2 chicken breasts
Kosher salt and pepper to taste
1/2 c. flour
6 Tbsp. butter
8 oz. sliced cremini mushrooms
1/2 small onion, minced
1 Tbsp. garlic, minced
1 Tbsp. fresh minced thyme
1 c. chicken broth
1/4 c. balsamic vinegar
Balsamic glaze and chopped parsley for garnish

For the Potatoes:
2 lbs. mini potatoes, halved
3 Tbsp. oil
1/2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper
1/4 tsp. onion powder
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. dried thyme

Directions

1. Heat your oven to 425. Mix the potatoes with the oil, salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and thyme. Layer them on a parchment lined sheet pan and place in the oven to roast 30-40 minutes or until they are browned and tender.

2. As they cook, add oil to coat a large skillet over medium high heat. Halve the two chicken breasts lengthwise to form 4 pieces. Season them with salt and pepper then place them in the pan to cook 4-5 minutes per side or until they are browned and their internal temperature reaches 160. Remove them from the pan.

3. Add more oil and 2 tbsp. of the butter. Once melted add in the mushrooms, onions, garlic, and thyme. Cook for 5-7 minutes to soften the veggies. Add in the broth and vinegar and once simmering lower the heat and cook 8-10 minutes or until the liquid has reduced by half.

4. Whisk in the remaining 4 tbsp. of butter to combine. Add the chicken back in to warm in a couple of minutes. Serve the chicken with the sauce and roasted potatoes. Garnish with balsamic glaze and parsley. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

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