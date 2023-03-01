Base Camp Treats is a company inspiring others in Utah

Inspire InUtah is an initiative to help support women entrepreneurs and women in the workplace at every level.

It provides resources, including to find funding, as well as mentoring and networking.

Melissa Nehring, owner of Base Camp Treats, is part of Inspire InUtah.

She says her business was started almost by accident.

Melissa and her husband decided to get into emergency preparedness and food storage at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

They started experimenting with freeze drying foods their family could just "grab and go" with.

After a year of success of freeze drying fruits and veggies, they expanded to candy.

After just a year, Melissa's company started to grow and so did her accomplishments as a business owner.

She was a finalist at the Women's Entrepreneur Conference and one a grant and was recently voted in the Top Ten Crowd Favorite from the Utah Sugar High Festival.

You can find Base Camp Treats online and in multiple cafes, coffee shops and University book stores throughout Utah.

Melissa says they are expanding in a commercial kitchen to begin nationwide shipping.

You can also order from the website.