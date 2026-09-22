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BBQ and Mexican food are on the menu in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Tasty Tuesday
Here are this week's foodie findings.
Tasty Tuesday
Posted

This week's foodie findings by Salt Lake Foodie take us to Hog & Tradition BBQ in West Valley City and El Cholo in Salt Lake City.

Hog & Tradition BBQ - West Valley City
Pulled Pork, Mac N Cheese
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Smoked brisket, pickled onions, chipotle mayo, sweet bbq sauce, mozzarella Cheese on toasted brioche Texas toast

COMBO PLATE 3
Choose 3 Meats + 2 Sides
CHOICE OF MEATS
Smoked Brisket +2
Pulled Pork
Pork Belly Chicharrón
Smoked Pork Sausage

El Cholo - Salt Lake City
COMBINATION PLATE - No. 2: Cheese Enchilada and Chile Relleno

A Taste of History - Cheese Enchilada, Rolled Beef Taco, Chile Relleno, Pork Tamale, Spanish Rice & Refried Beans

Tres leches cake

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

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