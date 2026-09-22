BBQ and Mexican food are on the menu in this week's Tasty Tuesday

This week's foodie findings by Salt Lake Foodie take us to Hog & Tradition BBQ in West Valley City and El Cholo in Salt Lake City.

Hog & Tradition BBQ - West Valley City

Pulled Pork, Mac N Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Smoked brisket, pickled onions, chipotle mayo, sweet bbq sauce, mozzarella Cheese on toasted brioche Texas toast

COMBO PLATE 3

Choose 3 Meats + 2 Sides

CHOICE OF MEATS

Smoked Brisket +2

Pulled Pork

Pork Belly Chicharrón

Smoked Pork Sausage

El Cholo - Salt Lake City

COMBINATION PLATE - No. 2: Cheese Enchilada and Chile Relleno

A Taste of History - Cheese Enchilada, Rolled Beef Taco, Chile Relleno, Pork Tamale, Spanish Rice & Refried Beans

Tres leches cake

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