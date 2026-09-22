BBQ and Mexican food are on the menu in this week's Tasty Tuesday

This week's foodie findings by Salt Lake Foodie take us to Hog & Tradition BBQ in West Valley City and El Cholo in Salt Lake City.
Hog & Tradition BBQ - West Valley City
Pulled Pork, Mac N Cheese
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Smoked brisket, pickled onions, chipotle mayo, sweet bbq sauce, mozzarella Cheese on toasted brioche Texas toast
COMBO PLATE 3
Choose 3 Meats + 2 Sides
CHOICE OF MEATS
Smoked Brisket +2
Pulled Pork
Pork Belly Chicharrón
Smoked Pork Sausage
El Cholo - Salt Lake City
COMBINATION PLATE - No. 2: Cheese Enchilada and Chile Relleno
A Taste of History - Cheese Enchilada, Rolled Beef Taco, Chile Relleno, Pork Tamale, Spanish Rice & Refried Beans
Tres leches cake
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