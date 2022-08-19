Beast is the big film At the Movies this weekend!

There's only one major, new release in theaters this weekend, and Rich Bonaduce went to check out Beast at Megaplex Theatres.

The movie stars Indris Elba, he plays a father to two teenage daughters while on a holiday in Africa, who find themselves haunted massive rogue lion bent on proving that Savanna has but one apex predator.. a Beast!

It's rated R and has a run time of 1 hour 33 minutes.

Rich gave it a just-above average grade of C+.

You can find a theater near you by visiting: megaplextheatres.com

