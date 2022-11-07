Before you take a road trip to the mountains this winter -- do this!

Before you head to the mountains for a road trip this winter, Shane Doughton with Les Schwab Tires, says you need to check your car.

First, inspect your tires. Properly inflated traction tires reduce the risk of skidding and improve braking.

If you have any doubts, stop by your local Les Schwab Tire Center. They'll inspect your tires at no charge as part of their free pre-trip safety check.

They check air pressure and tread depth and do a visual alignment check.

They'll also inspect brakes, suspension and shocks, all for free!

Second, make sure your vehicle is equipped to handle inclement weather. In addition to the free pre-trip safety check, Les Schwab can help you determine the best tires and other devices to meet your winter weather needs.

Third, it's important to check your brakes. Shane says depending on your driving style and driving environment, brakes will wear at different rates.

He says if you hear squealing or grinding noises or experience vibration when scraping, stop by Les Schwab for a free brake check.

Fourth, there are other areas of your car to check before a road trip as well.

Make sure your defroster, wiper blades, lights, and battery are working.

Stop by Les Schwab for a free pre-trip safety check to make sure you're ready to hit the road!

While you're there, we invite you to help with Candy Cane Corner.

Fox 13's The PLACE and Les Schwab are teaming up for Candy Cane Corner, a holiday gift program for the families served by The Road Home and Volunteers of America, Utah and First Step House.

Last year, through the generosity of the community, Candy Cane Corner provided holiday gifts to more than 2,000 Utahns in need.

We're hoping to grow the program to serve even more.

Visit any Les Schwab across the state between November 1, 2022 and November 28, 2022 to make a donation.

The most needed items include:

o New, unused children's toys

o Teen hobby items such as earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts and crafts, etc.

o Diapers (size 4, 5, and 6) and wipes

o Full size blankets

o Wrapping paper & tape

o Food storage container sets

o Gift cards to stores like WalMart, Target, Smith's, Visa, etc.

On November 17, we invite you to join us at Les Schwab in South Jordan and Ogden for a donation blitz. Come take a selfie with Santa, enjoy a treat, and donate to Candy Cane Corner.

For more information please visit fox13now.com/candycane.

