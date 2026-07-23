Being a Host Home Parent with CTA Community Supports

We talked with local parents Christina and Todd Manning who are Host Home Parents with CTA Community Supports.

They explained that a Host Home parent is a foster caregiver for adults with special needs.

Fawn has lived with them for 27 years and has been a part of the family the entire time.

Christina says, "I can't imagine life without her. She has been with me through everything — divorce, deaths, grandchildren, family trips. She has helped me keep life in perspective and kept all of us grounded during difficult times. She has also had a huge impact on my children. They love her and are so protective of her. Raising my kids alongside her has made them more caring, compassionate, and patient. I feel blessed to have given her the life she deserves, with a family and a home."

The biggest difference between being a foster parent and a Home Host Parent is compensation. There is a budget for the care the adult joining the home needs, whereas foster care pays a flat rate.

There's also the matching process between individuals and families, that leads to another big different: longevity of placements.

All the individuals CTA Community Supports are either on the autism spectrum or have other disabilities.

The Mannings shared some advice for people considering being a Home Host Parent.

They say discuss it with your entire family first, since it affects everyone - make sure everyone is on the same page and agrees to the placement, so no resentment builds later.

They say CTA has been amazing with the support they've given them while caring for Fawn and say don't be afraid to reach out to your support coordinator and others at CTA for help or advice.

That's what prevents burnout.

You can learn more at ctasupports.com.