Being creative is good for your health, socially, cognitively, emotionally and even physically.

That's why the Kaleidoscope Festival was created.

This month-long celebration highlights the creativity, connection and vitality of older adulthood through performances, classes, exhibits and community events throughout the state.

Research shows that creative engagement in later life promotes increased social connectivity, enhanced emotional well-being, expanded cognitive engagement and improved physical health.

The kick-off event is at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville (2525 Taylorsville Blvd.) on Saturday, August 22, 2026 from 9am-4:30pm.

This free event has classes to those 55+.

The general public may attend other highlights highlights that feature older artists, such as our art exhibit and music performances from the New Horizons Orchestra at 10:30, South Valley Guitar Orchestra at 12:30, and the Salt Lake Strummere "It Had to be Uke" at 2:30.

The festival ends on September 19, 2026.

You can find an event near you on a statewide map here and make reservations at utahcreativeaging.org.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah and its philanthropic arm, Cambia Health Foundation, is a proud sponsor of Kaleidoscope as they share the same mission to help Utahns live healthy and happy lives.