Best-selling author says a gift he received more than three years ago changed his life

More than three years ago best-selling author Jason Wright received a gift that forever changed his life.

He was speaking at the Fairview Church in Stephens City, Virginia one Sunday in June, 2022 when a Pastor and church member presented him with a wallet containing more than $350 in gift cards.

You see Jason is known for giving rides or buying a meal when he can for people in need. They wanted to help his efforts.

He shared his stories on social media, and the wallet was filled with donations over and over again and The Kindness Movement was born.

They just celebrated their third anniversary and Jason says Utah is #2 in both donors and recipients.

He's in town to talk about the Kindness Card movement at the Utah YSA Conference at the Salt Palace over Labor Day Weekend.

They've launched a Leadership Circle of donors who are helping to steer the movement forward.

You can learn more at kindnesscardmovement.com.