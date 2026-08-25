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Bestselling author Jason F. Wright's newest book is a compilation of letters to missionaries

"Dear Missionary: The Letter I Wish I'd Had"
Bestselling Author Jason F. Wright joined us in studio to talk about his newest book, "Dear Missionary: The Letter I Wish I'd Had".
"Dear Missionary: The Letter I Wish I'd Had"
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Bestselling Author Jason F. Wright joined us in studio to talk about his newest book, "Dear Missionary: The Letter I Wish I'd Had".

Jason explained when he left for his mission to Brazil in 1990 for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, his dad had been gone for less than three years, so he hadn't been able to get a send-off letter or even advice.

Over the years, Jason says, he started writing letters to all the missionaries he knew, including his own children - his daughter who served in Brazil and his son who is currently serving in Thailand.

He says, "My hope is that a missionary can read it before leaving, throw it in a suitcase, and maybe pull it out again on one of the hard days."

You can get your copy for FREE at jasonfwright.com.

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