Bighorn Gives Back to Utah Food Bank

Bryce Rose, President and Owner of Bighorn Roofing, stopped by The Place Monday for a different kind of visit. Instead of talking shingles or siding, he was here to talk about neighbors.

Through the company’s community initiative, Bighorn Gives Back, the Bighorn team recently spent the day at Utah Food Bank assembling, sorting, and packing food boxes, then heading out to deliver them to families across the valley.

"This is our community. Our employees live here, our kids are growing up here, and these are the families we serve every day."

That local-first thinking is the reason Bighorn Gives Back exists. Each month, the company partners with a different Utah nonprofit to put time, hands, and attention toward causes that matter to the neighborhoods they work in.

Why Bighorn Gives Back

Food insecurity affects families across Utah, and for the Bighorn team, showing up in person was the point. The day at Utah Food Bank meant real hours on the floor: building boxes from flat cardboard, sorting donations, packing meals for delivery, and then loading up and taking them out to families.

For Bryce, the connection between what Bighorn does every day and what a day like this looks like was straightforward.

"We spend all our time talking about protecting people’s homes. But a strong community is about more than the roof over your head. Taking care of Utah homes is one part of taking care of Utah families."

Bighorn Gives Back is about the team showing up and putting in the work for their neighbors. Whether that is packing food boxes for the day or working on someone’s roof, it comes from the same place.

How Utahns Can Get Involved

There are three easy ways to help right now:

● Donate at utahfoodbank.org.

● Volunteer as an individual, family, or group. Utah Food Bank welcomes shifts for ages 12 and up, with family shifts available for kids as young as 6.

● Spread the word. Sometimes the biggest help is just letting a neighbor know the resources exist.

About Bighorn Roofing

Bighorn Roofing is a family-owned Utah exterior contractor and the only GAF 3-Star President’s Club roofing contractor in the state. The team serves homeowners across Salt Lake, Utah, Davis, and Tooele Counties with roofing, siding, windows, and gutters.

"This is our community. This is our home. And we love taking care of our people. Whether that is a free inspection, a quality installation, or spending the day packing and delivering food boxes, that is what Bighorn is all about. We go above and beyond to show up for our community."

Learn more at gobighorn.com or call 801-305-4851.