Bighorn Roofing is showing up for Utah communities

You know Bighorn Roofing as expert roofers for The PLACE, but you might not know everything they're doing for the community.

Bighorn Gives Back is the company's commitment to bring some joy and light into the community.

Every month the team picks a cause together.

In January they brought breakfast to the crews at Fire Station #125 in Midvale to thank them for working through the holidays.

In February the team shopped the Utah Humane Society's wishlist and spent an afternoon walking shelter dogs. And listen to this: Every single dog they walked that day was adopted within the week!

In March Bighorn ran a school supply drive for three Utah elementary schools, including Sandy Elementary. When the need lists came in, the need was greater than they could handle alone.

So, Bighorn called their partners at GAF and SRS Distribution and they stepped up in a big way.

Together the majority of the supplies were covered!

Next up is the Utah Food Bank where the team will pack boxes and deliver them.

Bighorn is a family-owned Utah exterior contracting company that has installed more than 4,000 roofs since 2006.

They're the only GAF 3-Star President's Club contractor in Utah, an honor fewer than one percent of contractors nationwide earn.

You can learn more at gobighorn.com.