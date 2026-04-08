Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay is officially open in Holladay, marking its second location in Utah and continuing the brand's expansion in the Salt Lake area.

The opening follows strong guest demand from the successful Orem location, where the chef-driven menu and high-quality experience quickly made it a local favorite.

This new spot brings that same energy to Holladay Hill, offering a convenient destination for lunch, dinner or a bite before a movie.

Beyond the burgers, the menu features craveable sides like fries and onion rings paired with a lineup of signature sauces.

Bobby's Burgers is also known for its "spoon-bending" milkshakes, made with a rich custard base and topped with house-made whipped cream.

Flavors like Dulce de Leche, Dark Chocolate and Pistachio round out the experience, giving guests the perfect sweet finish to their meal.

Owner Joe Sample joined us with Bobby Flay's go-to mean which is a Bacon Crunchburger, Onion Rings & and Pistachio Milkshake

The Holladay location is at 1895 E Rodeo Walk Drive Suite B-109 and Orem is located at 575 E University Parkway.

You can follow them on social media @bobbysburgers and online at bobbysburgers.com.

