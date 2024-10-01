Bonded Bracelets: A great way to bond with your besties forever

They were the first permanent jeweler in Utah (est. 2019) and have now bonded hundreds of friends and families together forever.

"We wanted something that would signify our friendship and the bond that we have together," said Rachel, one of the founders of Bonded Bracelets.

The process only takes a few minutes.

Their bracelets, bangles, necklaces and anklets are permanently attached using a laser machine. Your clasps will never show again!

They offer a variety of styles in solid gold and sterling silver options, so the chain never tarnishes.

The women-owned business began with two sisters teaching themselves. They have been perfecting their craft for years and developed their own technique making their process unique.

They are rapidly expanding with locations opening all over the United States.

You can book an appointment or party at one of several locations throughout Utah on their website.