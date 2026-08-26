Bonrue Bakery near Zion National Park has moved into a bigger space with more seating

Bonrue Bakery, formerly Farmstead, was founded in 2021 by Chris Connors, Li Hsun Sun, and the late Chris Herrin – three food crafts connoisseurs with experience as chefs and restaurateurs in the Las Vegas market.

Chris Conners joined us in studio to tell us more about one location that recently moved and another one coming soon!

The newest one will open in the fall of 2026 in Northern Utah!

Earlier in August, the Zion National Park-area shop moved just down the road into a bigger space at 828 Zion Park Boulevard.

It now has seating for up to 40 guests to serve up pastries baked fresh daily, house-brewed coffee and sandwiches made on fresh-baked bread.

They also have the local, European-style patisseries at 18 S. 200 W. in St. George and on 11 S. Main St. in Hurricane.

They are having some events that the public is invited to:

Sept 5 +12: Tailgate pop up in Provo, UT

1545 N Canyon Rd, Provo, UT 84604, USA

Sept 19: Bonrue will be at Taste of Orem, Food + Culture Festival (12pm-8pm)

300 East Center Street, Orem, UT 84057

You can find more at bonruebakery.com.