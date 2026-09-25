Brat Pitt returns to the big screen this weekend in "Heart of the Beast"

New and streaming on Tubi is horror / comedy "Buzzkill". "Buzzkill" follows a group of sorority sisters who end up trapped with a murderer. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Buzzkill is a fun and gory horror comedy perfect for a popcorn night at home." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

New in selected theaters is the new comedy bio-pic "The Stunt Driver". The film chronicles daredevil stuntman Ken Carter's quest to execute a bold stunt of launching a rocket car across the St. Lawrence River from Canada to the United States in the 1970's. Tony says, "One of the big hits at this year's Toronto Film Festival, The Stunt Driver is funny, heart-wrenching and absolutely one of the best films of the year." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters is the survival drama "Heart of the Beast" starring Brad Pitt. After a harrowing plane crash, a Special Forces officer and his combat dog find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they're forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. Tony says, "Heart of the Beast is a powerful and moving story about the bond between human and animal and the unconditional love shared." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

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