Bring a package of diapers to help Utah families and enjoy a free carnival.

Many Utah families want to help people experiencing homelessness but aren’t sure where to start or how to involve their children.

HomeAid Utah has a solution! Bring a package of diapers to help families in need and enjoy a free family carnival.

HomeAid Utah is a nonprofit that works with community partners including in the building industry to develop housing and other resources.

Since 2019, they've also gathered and donated more than 3.2 million diapers to the Utah Diaper Bank.

The carnival is a way to gather diaper donations and help carnival attendees learn about homelessness and housing solutions in Utah, while enjoying a family-friendly event.

People who attend the carnival are also invited to tour 11 newly complete tiny homes in The Other Side Village.

The carnival is Friday, August 14, 2026 at 10am at The Other Side Village, 1882 W. Indiana Avenue in Salt Lake City.

Family activities include a petting zoo, dunk tank, face painting, cornhole and concessions.

You can learn more at homeaidutah.org/.

