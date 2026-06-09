Bringit is taking the hassle out of travel.

Bringit is a same-day, on-demand luggage delivery and storage service to and from the SLC International Airport directly to hotels, Airbnbs, and residences across SLC and Park City.

Owners Jenny Blackham and Jeanette Lee say they eliminate what they call 'Luggage Limbo' that awkward gap between landing early and a 4:00 PM hotel check-in, or checking out at 10:00 AM with a late-night flight.

They handle the heavy lifting so you can travel completely hands-free.

Luggage delivery is already a standard travel amenity in Japan and parts of Europe, Bringit is bringing that same expectation to Salt Lake City. And as an authorized luggage delivery vendor of the SLC International Airport.

For Arrivals: You book online in under three minutes. When you land at SLC, you don't wait at baggage claim. You just walk right out to your rental car, TRAX, or a rideshare and head straight to brunch, a business meeting at the Salt Palace, or the trials. Bringit collects your bags and deliver them to your door within 4 hours.

For Departures: On your last day, you leave your bags at your hotel front desk, home, or a meet up our courier at your designated time. You go enjoy a full final day of exploring or golfing, and Bringit's uniformed, background-checked team meets you right inside the airport terminal for a seamless hand-off before your flight.

They don't just do standard suitcases either. They transport heavy, oversized sports equipment like skis, mountain bikes and golf clubs as well as strollers, car seats and all the gear that comes with traveling with little ones.

Every hand-off is visually recorded using driver chest cams, and Bringit uses real-time GPS tracking with live SMS updates, and every order generates a smart contract for a 100 percent transparent chain of custody.

The standard delivery rate is just $37 for up to two bags within a 30-mile radius of the airport. It's a premium concierge treatment priced for everyday families and travelers.

You can learn more at bringit.cool and use the promo code HANDSFREE7 at checkout to get $7 off your next booking.