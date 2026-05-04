Brown Butter Broccoli Pasta by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Brown Butter Broccoli Pasta
Ingredients
- 1/2 lb thin spaghetti, cooked and drained
- Oil, as needed
- 1 lb broccoli florets
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 stick butter, cubed
- 1 tbsp garlic, minced
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- ¾ cup Pecorino Romano cheese, grated
- Parsley, chopped (for garnish)
Directions
1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
2. Heat a skillet with a lid over medium-high heat and add a bit of oil.
3. Add broccoli, season with salt and pepper, cover, and cook about 5 minutes without disturbing.
4. Uncover, toss broccoli, and cook 1 more minute. Remove and chop into bite-sized pieces; set aside.
5. In the same skillet, melt butter over medium heat until it begins to brown.
6. Add shallot and cook for 2 minutes. Add garlic, red pepper flakes, and lemon zest; cook 1 minute, stirring.
7. Add cooked pasta, broccoli, and Pecorino Romano. Toss to coat evenly.
8. Finish with lemon juice, garnish with parsley, and serve.
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