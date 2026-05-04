Brown Butter Broccoli Pasta by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Brown Butter Broccoli Pasta

Ingredients

- 1/2 lb thin spaghetti, cooked and drained

- Oil, as needed

- 1 lb broccoli florets

- Salt and pepper, to taste

- 1 stick butter, cubed

- 1 tbsp garlic, minced

- 1 shallot, thinly sliced

- 1 tsp red pepper flakes

- Zest and juice of 1 lemon

- ¾ cup Pecorino Romano cheese, grated

- Parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Directions

1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

2. Heat a skillet with a lid over medium-high heat and add a bit of oil.

3. Add broccoli, season with salt and pepper, cover, and cook about 5 minutes without disturbing.

4. Uncover, toss broccoli, and cook 1 more minute. Remove and chop into bite-sized pieces; set aside.

5. In the same skillet, melt butter over medium heat until it begins to brown.

6. Add shallot and cook for 2 minutes. Add garlic, red pepper flakes, and lemon zest; cook 1 minute, stirring.

7. Add cooked pasta, broccoli, and Pecorino Romano. Toss to coat evenly.

8. Finish with lemon juice, garnish with parsley, and serve.

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