Butcher's Chop House & Bar is serving a traditional feast and their regular menu on Thanksgiving

More than a dozen members of the Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) are open for Thanksgiving this year!

That includes Butcher's Chop House & Bar, that will be offering a 2-course prix fixe menu including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, garlic green beans, candied yams, cranberry sauce, and choice of pumpkin or pecan pie.

Jenny Hardman went to Butcher's and found out that in addition to the traditional spread, they will also be offering their regular menu, because not everyone is a fan of turkey.

That means, you could do a New York steak if that's what you please!

Butcher's will be open 2-9pm on Thanksgiving Day, and reservations are recommended, but not required.

You'll want to return to Butcher's after Thanksgiving and experience their winter globes which make you feel like you're right in a snow globe!

There will be six globes this year and they house up to eight people.

You can find more information at butcherschophouse.com and find other Park City restaurants open on Thanksgiving at parkcityrestaurants.com.