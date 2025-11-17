Butter Chicken Hand Pies recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Chef Jeff Jackson shares a recipe for Butter Chicken Hand Pies

For the Sauce:



4 Tbsp. butter

1 small onion, diced

1 tsp. garam masala

1 tsp. coriander

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. minced ginger

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

2 tbsp. flour

1 c. chicken broth

2/3 c. heavy cream

For the Chicken



1 1/2 lbs. chicken breast

oil as needed

kosher salt and pepper as needed

For the Pastry



4 sheets puff pastry

2 eggs whipped



Directions

1. Cut the chicken breast in half lengthwise. Season each with kosher salt and pepper. Add a bit of oil to a skillet over medium high heat. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the pan and shred with two forks. Set aside.

2. To the same skillet add the butter, once melted add in the onions. Cook a few minutes to soften, then add the garlic and ginger and cook another minute. Add all of the spices and once mixed in add the tomato paste. Cook for 3-4 minutes.

3. Add in the flour and mix to combine. Add in the broth and cream and bring to a simmer. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. Mix in the shredded chicken.

4. Heat your oven to 350. Cut each pastry sheet into ¼'s. Divide the chicken filling into the pastries. Fold them over and seal edges crimping with a fork. Place them on a sheet pan and brush them with the egg mixture. Bake in the oven for 18-22 minutes to golden brown.

5. Serve warm. Enjoy!

Find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

