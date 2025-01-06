Cakes by Edith says Three Kings Day is one of their busiest days of the year

It's the busiest time of year for Cakes by Edith, the first and only Mexican Panaderia (bakery) in Salt Lake City that offers workshops and classes for adults and kids alike!

At this time of year, they're biggest orders are for Rosca de Reyes.

"The Rosca is really just a nice, sweet bread that we make," said Cakes by Edith co-owner, Alma Lopez. "The sugar paste on top is not too sweet and the fruit that we put on top is fresh candied papaya straight from Mexico."

Alma and her sister, Diana, have been making Roscas at their family's bakery, Cakes by Edith since they were kids. "Edith is my mom so she started making cakes when she was in her teen years in Mexico, when she came to the United States she continued to make cakes," Alma said.

In fact, they've even earned the nickname "Kings of the Rosca."

This year they say they're making 1,500 of the traditional sweet breads for Three Kings Day on January 6, 2025.

The holiday is celebrated at the end of the Twelve Days of Christmas when the three wise men first saw Baby Jesus and brought him gifts.

"This is really Christmas for us," Alma said. "For the Latino Mexican culture this is Christmas for us, we gather around we give gifts on this day, and we honor baby Jesus as well."

Inside the Rosca De Reyes Alma says you'll find some hidden plastic babies. "If you do get baby Jesus in your slice you have to make tamales on February 2nd," Alma explained. "I would say about 50% hide the baby; they say they didn't get it, they hide it in their mouth, or they throw it away."

If you'd like to order a Rosca, you can go in-store at Cakes by Edith Riverton or Taylorsville or order online at CakesbyEdith.com.