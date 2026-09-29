Can you help? The Salt Lake City Mission is preparing for the holiday season

The holidays will be here before we know it, and the Salt Lake City Mission is already preparing to help those less fortunate.
Pastor Sawn Clay, Executive Director of the Mission, joined is with a list of items they're collecting.
- Frozen turkeys & whole chickens
- Mashed potatoes
- Canned yams
- Canned veggies
- Gravy packets
- Stuffing (in box)
- Holiday pies
- Non-perishable food items for food boxes
They also need:
- Hygiene items
- New socks and underwear
- New or used good, clean clothing and outdoor gear
The items will be given away during special holiday food box giveaways and sit-down meals for those experiencing homelessness.
You can drop off donations at the Salt Lake City Mission, 1151 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City.
For more information visit saltlakecitymission.org and follow them on Facebook.