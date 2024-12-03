Candy Cane Corner Donation Blitz is happening Tuesday, December 3

Les Schwab and FOX13 are partnering again this year for "Candy Cane Corner," a holiday gift program for hundreds of Utahns experiencing homelessness, with the help of organizations like The Road Home and Volunteers of America.

The donation blitz is happening on Tuesday, December 3 at the Utah Symphony, Utah Opera Production Studios at 336 North 400 West, Salt lake City until 6pm.

Some of the most needed items include:

Diapers (Sizes 4, 5, 6) and wipes

Children’s Toys (Must be non-violent - ex. no swords)

Sports balls

Skateboards and scooters

Makeup (individual and sets)

Teen hobby items (earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.)

Full size blankets

Food storage containers

Pots and pans

Gift cards in $5, $10, $25 increments (Walmart, Target, Amazon, Visa, etc.)

Wrapping paper, bows and tape

ALL ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND UNWRAPPED

You can also buy Gift cards in $5, $10 & $25 increments (Target, Smith's, Amazon, VISA, etc.) or donate monetarily online.

