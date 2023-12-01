Watch Now
Candy Cane Corner is helping Utahns in need

Donate to Candy Cane Corner TODAY!
Jenny Hardman was at the donation blitz for Candy Cane Corner, along with Holly the real-life reindeer!
Posted at 2:09 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 16:09:37-05

Candy Cane Corner is back for the second year in a row!

Join FOX 13 News, Fox 13's The PLACE and Les Schwab Tire Centers 𝑻𝑶𝑫𝑨𝒀 (12/1) at the Maverik Center from 6am-6pm to make a donation to Candy Cane Corner. While you're there take a selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus, visit with Santa’s Reindeer and enjoy a treat.

Through Monday, December 4, 2023 you can drop off donations at all Les Schwab Tire locations or text "CANDYCANE" to 50155 to make a monetary donation.

Some of the most needed items include:

  • Gift cards in $5, $10 & $25 increments (Target, Smith's, Amazon, VISA, etc.)
  • New toys (non-violent)
  • Teen hobby items such as earbuds, jewelry, card games, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.
  • Diapers (especially sizes 4, 5, 6) & wipes
  • Full size blankets
  • Food storage container sets
  • Gift wrap, bows & tape

Les Schwab along with Fox 13 employees will be collecting and sorting all of the donations to give to struggling Utahns this holiday season.
To make an in-person donation go to lesschwab.com for locations and to make a donation online go to Fox 13 Candy Cane Corner.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
