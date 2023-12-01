Candy Cane Corner is helping Utahns in need

Candy Cane Corner is back for the second year in a row!

Join FOX 13 News, Fox 13's The PLACE and Les Schwab Tire Centers 𝑻𝑶𝑫𝑨𝒀 (12/1) at the Maverik Center from 6am-6pm to make a donation to Candy Cane Corner. While you're there take a selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus, visit with Santa’s Reindeer and enjoy a treat.

Through Monday, December 4, 2023 you can drop off donations at all Les Schwab Tire locations or text "CANDYCANE" to 50155 to make a monetary donation.

Some of the most needed items include:

Gift cards in $5, $10 & $25 increments (Target, Smith's, Amazon, VISA, etc.)

New toys (non-violent)

Teen hobby items such as earbuds, jewelry, card games, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.

Diapers (especially sizes 4, 5, 6) & wipes

Full size blankets

Food storage container sets

Gift wrap, bows & tape

Les Schwab along with Fox 13 employees will be collecting and sorting all of the donations to give to struggling Utahns this holiday season.

To make an in-person donation go to lesschwab.com for locations and to make a donation online go to Fox 13 Candy Cane Corner.