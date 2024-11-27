Candy Cane Corner is here to help provide supplies to those who need it

Les Schwab and FOX13 are partnering again this year for "Candy Cane Corner," a holiday gift program for hundreds of Utahns experiencing homelessness, with the help of organizations like The Road Home and Volunteers of America.

2024 is the 30th year of Candy Cane Corner and this year's donation blitz will be held until December 31, 2024.

You can drop off donations at all Les Schwab Tire Centers through December 1, 2024.

Some of the most needed items include:

Diapers (Sizes 4, 5, 6) and wipes

Children’s Toys (Must be non-violent - ex. no swords)

Sports balls

Skateboards and scooters

Makeup (individual and sets)

Teen hobby items (earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.)

Full size blankets

Food storage containers

Pots and pans

Gift cards in $5, $10, $25 increments (Walmart, Target, Amazon, Visa, etc.)

Wrapping paper, bows and tape

ALL ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND UNWRAPPED

You can also buy Gift cards in $5, $10 & $25 increments (Target, Smith's, Amazon, VISA, etc.) or donate monetarily online.