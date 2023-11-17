Watch Now
Candy Cane Corner provides holiday assistance to families experiencing homelessness

The Road Home & Candy Cane Corner
A lot of people donate generously to Candy Cane Corner. Here's where those items and money goes.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 15:25:30-05

The Road Home provides wrap around services to those who are experiencing homelessness in the Salt Lake Valley.

Those services include emergency shelter, access to basic needs, case management, and assistance moving home.

They provide holiday assistance to families that are experiencing homelessness with partners FOX 13 and Les Schwab Tire Centers with Candy Cane Corner.

Right now cold weather items including pants, socks, long-sleeve shirts and coats are needed, as well as underwear in all sizes.

Non-violent children's toys, makeup, sports balls, scooters, skateboards, arts and crafts items, wrapping paper, tape, and gift cards in $5, $10 and $20 increments from Target, Walmart and Visa are also needed.

You can visit theroadhome.org for information on how to donate both monetarily and in-kind donations.

You can also click here for more information on Candy Cane Corner.

