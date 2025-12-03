Candy Cane Corner's Big Donation Event in Salt Lake City!

Join FOX 13, Les Schwab Tire Centers and FinWise Bank and help make the season bright for Utah families affected by homelessness through our annual Candy Cane Corner donation campaign.

On Wednesday, December 3, 2025, we are holding a Big Donation Event from 6am to 6pm at Utah Symphony/ Utah Opera's Parking Lot at 336 North 400 West in Salt Lake City.

Come see Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch and drop off your donations!

Top needed items this holiday season include:

Diapers (Sizes 4, 5, 6) and wipes

Children’s Toys (Must be non-violent - ex. no swords)

Sports balls

Skateboards and scooters

Makeup (individual and sets)

Teen hobby items (earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.)

Full size blankets

Food storage containers

Pots and pans

Gift cards in $5, $10, $25 increments (Walmart, Target, Amazon, Visa, etc.)

Wrapping paper, bows and tape

ALL ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND UNWRAPPED:

In-person donations will also be accepted at all Les Schwab Tire Centers locations across Utah.

You can also text "CANDYCANE", all one word, to 50155 or visit fox13now.com/candycane.