Candy Cane Corner's Big Donation Event in Salt Lake City!

(The Place Advertiser) - The Utah Symphony I Utah Opera rehearsal hall is filling up with donations for Candy Cane Corner, but we need much more!
Join FOX 13, Les Schwab Tire Centers and FinWise Bank and help make the season bright for Utah families affected by homelessness through our annual Candy Cane Corner donation campaign.

On Wednesday, December 3, 2025, we are holding a Big Donation Event from 6am to 6pm at Utah Symphony/ Utah Opera's Parking Lot at 336 North 400 West in Salt Lake City.

Come see Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch and drop off your donations!

Top needed items this holiday season include:

  • Diapers (Sizes 4, 5, 6) and wipes
  • Children’s Toys (Must be non-violent - ex. no swords)
  • Sports balls
  • Skateboards and scooters
  • Makeup (individual and sets)
  • Teen hobby items (earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.)
  • Full size blankets
  • Food storage containers
  • Pots and pans
  • Gift cards in $5, $10, $25 increments (Walmart, Target, Amazon, Visa, etc.)
  • Wrapping paper, bows and tape

ALL ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND UNWRAPPED:

In-person donations will also be accepted at all Les Schwab Tire Centers locations across Utah.

You can also text "CANDYCANE", all one word, to 50155 or visit fox13now.com/candycane.

