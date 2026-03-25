Carson Kitchen is located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, just steps from the Delta Center, so it's a perfect spot to stop in before or after a game, concert or event.

You can come in for a quick lunch, meet friends for drinks, or sit down for a full dinner.

Carson Kitchen is all about reimagined comfort food, taking familiar dishes and giving them a creative, slightly unexpected twist, while still keeping them approachable.

Chef and owner Cory Harwell says he rotates the menu seasonally, so there's always something new and fresh to try, while keeping the staple dishes year-round.

This Spring there are some great highlights including Seoul'sbury Steak, Mexican Pizza, sweet potatoes and cheesecake.

They also offer $10 lunch specials Monday through Friday and all-day drink specials like $5 Michelob Ultra and $5 well drinks.

Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 3-5pm.

Carson Kitchen is open seven days a week starting at 11:30am.

You can learn more at carsonkitchen.com.