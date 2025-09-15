Cascade Collision has helped drivers get back on the road after a crash for 25 years

Cascade Collision has been helping drivers get back on the road after a crash for 25 years.

They are OEM certified, which means they are qualified to properly repair vehicles by following the manufacturer's repair guidelines and procedures.

Morgan Saxton was invited to the Spanish Fork location to learn more about it from Seth Christmas, an Auto Body Technician.

Cascade Collison's facilities are state-of-the art and they work on domestic brands like Dodge, Chevy and Jeep as well as imported vehicles by Hyndai, Kia and Subaru.

Plus, they also have harder-to-find certifications like Rivian, BMW and Mercedes.

Seth says cars are getting so advanced that you just couldn't know everything about them without that OEM certification.

Cascade Collisio is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm in Cedar City, Eagle Mountain, Layton, Lehi, Murray, Midvale, Orem, Ogden, Park City, Provo, Spanish Fork, St. George, West Haven and West Valley.

Visit cascadecollision.com to learn more or to book an appointment online.