Celebrate Easter and Spring in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Step into the world of prehistoric giants at Dinosaur Adventure Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29, 2026 at the Utah State Fairpark. Kids can dive into fun-filled activities like Jurassic scooters, obstacle courses and dinosaur rides. Kids of all ages will enjoy the life-sized, realistic dinosaurs that roar just like the real thing. Click here for more information.

Explore 900+ square feet of LEGO displays by master-level brick builders at the Brick Masters of Brigham City on Saturday, March 28, 2026. There's also a free build room and hands-on workshops. Click here for more information.

You can Spring into Easter on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at the Staheli Farm in Washington City. This full-day event features farm fun like pony rides, cow train rides, baby animals and Eater egg hunts. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, cheer on your favorite weiner dog at the Doxie Derby at Millcreek Common. Local Dachshunds will race for glory, prizes and belly rubs at this friendly competition on the 75-foot track. Click here for more information.

The annual Bunny Hop Breakfast at Discovery Gateway Children's Museum is on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The morning starts off with an egg hunt followed by breakfast and crafts and then the day wraps up with a live bunny encounter. Click here for more information.

The city of Alpine is having an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at Creekside Park. All you need to do is bring your own basket to collect your findings! Click here for more information.

Hop your way down to Saratoga Springs for their after dark Easter egg hunt for teens 13 to 18 on Friday, March 27, 2026. The next day it's the younger kids turn to hunt for eggs. Click here for more information.

Mark your calendar for egg-citing events happening in Lehi this Easter season. There's a teen flashlight egg hunt on Friday, March 27, 2026 and then Saturday morinng it's the littles who get to hunt for all the Easter eggs they can find.

The whole family is invited to the Holi Festival of Colors in Spanish Fork on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, 2026. This is an unforgettable celebration for parents, kids and everyone in between with color throws every hour, live music, dancing and cultural performances. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.