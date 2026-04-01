Celebrate Easter Weekend in this Family Fun with Fox 13

Celebrate the rising of the Pink Moon at Ogden Nature Center on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. The Pink Moon is the name given to April's full moon, in honor of the pink flowers that pop up as a sign of Spring's arrival. There will be crafts, a chance to view the moon through a telescope and you can hear from a NASA Ambassador about upcoming space missions. Click here for more information.

Provo is having a Founders' Day event on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at Pioneer Village. This will be a fun way to celebrate the city, its roots and the stories that shaped the town. There will be activities and demonstrations for you to explore. Click here for more information.

Join Utah Tech University on Thursday, April 2, 2026, in kicking off Spring at the annual Trailblazer Spring Fest. Your family can enjoy live music, food trucks, egg hunts, games and activities. Click here for more information.

There's a Spring Fling at Mountain View Village in Riverton on Friday, April 3, 2026. Meet the Easter Bunny and explore an egg trail with sweet surprises along the way. Click here for more information.

On Friday, April 3, 2026, there's a Teen Blackout Easter Egg Hunt in Ivins, with cool prizes like Minky Blankets, Dutch Bros. gift cards and more. Click here for more information.

High school students are also invited to a Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt in Delta on Friday, April 3, 2026. There will be candy, prizes and all kinds of glow fun. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, April 4, 2026, bring your Easter baskets or bags to collect eggs at Galena Park in Draper. There will also be a visit by the Easter Bunny and face painting. Click here for more information.

It's an Easter tradition at the Riverton Bunny Hop! Families can stroll through the City Park visiting stations to collect candy, win prizes and enjoy Easter-themed activities as well as photo ops with the Easter Bunny. Click here for more information.

There are also Easter Egg Hunts on Saturday, April 4, 2026 in Centerville, Cedar City, Parowan, Moab, Kaysville, Payson, Spanish Fork, Syracuse, West Jordan, Springville, Vineyard, Cottonwood Heights, Wheeler Farm, Highland, Hurricane, Ivins, North Ogden, North Salt Lake, Kanab, Tooele & West Valley City.

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