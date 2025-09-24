Celebrate fall activities in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 is The Road Home's Fall Fundraiser: Changing Seasons, Changing Lives. It's for all age and includes food and fun like carnival games and prizes, inflatables, face panting, a magician, drawings and yummy food. Click here for more information.

Celebrate the "BER" months in style! Bring your family and friends for a fun-filled day of festivities, cozy vibes and seasonal cheer at the "BER Festival" in West Valley City on Friday, September 26, 2025. Click here for more information.

The 2025 "Wings and Wheels" Airshow is on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at the Spanish Fork Airport. You can see an aerobatic air show, a car vs. plan race, skydivers and enjoy local food trucks. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, Sandy City is celebrating its history with food, vendors, music, bounce houses, face painting and more at their Heritage Festival. It all starts with a horse parade at 10am. Click here for more information.

You're invited to the St. Mary Catholic Church Fall Festival in Ogden on Saturday, September 27, 2025. It will be a jam-packed day with games and activities, a car show, vendor market and more. Click here for more information.

The Marmalade Jam Fest is happening on Saturday, September 27, 2025 in the Marmalade District of Salt Lake city. It has music, arts and crafts, bounce houses for kids, chalk art and a jam and pie competition. Click here for more information.

Santa Clara's annual Swiss Days are going on from Thursday, September 25 through Saturday, September 27, 2025. That's three days of events including a parade, family-friendly games, pioneer activities, vendors and of course food. Click here for more information.

FanX Salt Lake is Thursday, September 25 through Saturday, September 27, 2025 at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake. There will be celebrities, shopping, photo ops and so much more. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.

