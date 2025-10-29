Celebrate Halloween 2025 in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

The city of Kaysville is getting a jump on Halloween on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Dress up in your costumes and head to the parking lot of the Kaysville Police Department for the annual Trunk or Treat. Click here for more information.

Pleasant Grove's Haunt on Main is back on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The entire family will love this event that includes a variety show, trick-or-treating and free hot cider and hot chocolate. Click here for more information.

Is there anything more Halloween-ish than bats?! You can learn all about them and also get to see them forage for food on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at the Stokes Nature Center in Logan. Click here for more information.

You can follow the Yellow Brick Road at Red Butte Garden through Thursday, October 30, 2025. Their Garden After Dark: Trouble in Oz will take your entire family on a glowing adventure to the Emerald City. Click here for more information.

Thursday, October 30, 2025 is your last chance to visit BooLights at Utah's Hogle Zoo. This is the Zoo's Halloween-themed, after-hours event featuring a family-friendly light display, seasonal decorations and interactive attractions. Click here for more information.

If you're looking for a place to spend Halloween day, the city of Logan has you covered. It's their Halloween Treat Walk downtown on Friday, October 31, 2025. More than 60 businesses will be open and taking part in trick-or-treating. Click here for more information.

Historic Park City is also ready to party on Halloween. In fact, their celebration is one of the top ones in the country according to "Travel and Leisure Magazine". Kids and dogs alike can head to Main Street for all the fun. Click here for more information.

Downtown Tooele is inviting trick-or-treaters to visit on Friday, October 31, 2025. This has been a family tradition in the city for more than two decades and has a whole lot of community spirit and afternoon Halloween fun. Click here for more information.

Ogden's Trick-or-Treat Streets is happening on Friday, October 31, 2025. This is a family-friendly Halloween celebration that invites the whole community to explore downtown, enjoy festive storefronts and collect treats from local businesses. Click here for more information.

Downtown Provo is also getting in on the Halloween fun with businesses handing out candy, free books, treats, dancing and more. Come down to University and Center Street on Friday, October 31, 2025 to explore. Click here for more information.

Put on your costume and join the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium on Halloween. See amazing animals, collect sweet treats and enjoy free face painting too. Click here for more information.

