Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at a FREE family-friendly event in American Fork

Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to recognize the tremendous contributions Hispanic and Latino communities make every day.

You're invited to family-friendly celebration at the brand new Ranchos Market with a Granite Credit Union inside in American Fork.

At Granite Credit Union, serving Hispanic and Latino families is not just a one-month effort. It is part of who they are year-round.

They focus on providing accessible financial services, financial education, bilingual support, and products that help families build long-term financial stability.

Granite has intentionally invested in Hispanic communities through partnerships, outreach, Spanish-language services, and locations inside Rancho Markets.

Rancho Markets was founded to serve communities that often wanted products, services, and experiences that reflected their culture and traditions.

Every day Rancho Markets welcomes families from across Utah, and this month provides a special opportunity to highlight the culture, traditions, food, music, and values that bring people together.

The partnership with Granite Credit Union extends that commitment beyond groceries by helping connect families with trusted financial resources.

The Grand Opening Celebration is September 26, 2026 from 10am to 6pm at Rancho Markets, 702 East State Street in American Fork.

The event is completely free and open to the public.

Families can enjoy:



Free food

Giveaways and prizes

Live Mariachi performances

Lucha Libre entertainment

Mechanical bull riding

Granite's money machine and additional family activities

You can learn more at Granite.org and Ranchomarkets.com.