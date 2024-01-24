Celebrate International LEGO Day at Clark Planetarium

60 billion LEGO bricks are made each year. That's enough to reach the Moon and halfway back to Earth!

That's just one of the fun facts your kids will learn at Clark Planetarium without even knowing they're learning.

Jenny Hardman stopped by the Planetarium to learn more about a couple fun events coming up.

The Planetarium will be celebrating International LEGO Day two days early on January 26, 2024 from 2:30pm-6:30pm. Stop by for some free brick building!

Then on Saturday, January 27, 2024, it's Clark Creates Day, which is always free on the last Saturday of the month. A different and unique topic is highlighted each month.

In January it's all about LEGOS to talk about Topography.

Clark Planetarium is open seven days a week and is located at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City. There are three floors of hands-on exhibits that are always free.

There are always documentary films playing in the IMAX and Dome Theatre.

There are also laser shows in the Dome Theatre on the weekends, right now they're featuring Laser Taylor Swift, Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, Led Zeppelin and more.

Check clarkplanetarium.org for tickets and show times.

Memberships start at $35, allowing entrance into any of our shows for an entire year.

