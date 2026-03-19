Celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Spring and Easter in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Ready to time travel? Jump from 1776 to the future at a Red, White & Blue adventure on Friday, March 20, 2026 at the Davis County Library in Layton. The library will be transformed into sections, each representing a unique era in American history. Click here for more information.

The Cowboy Train is back at Heber Valley Railroad on Friday, March 20, 2026. There will be an old fashioned mock gun fight right before boarding and then during the ride enjoy old fashioned western music and poetry. Click here for more information.

The Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City is inviting you to a free performance on Friday, March 20, 2026. The Utah Shakespeare Festival's "Skakespeare in Schools" is on tour and brings the famous plays to life in an engaging format for families. Click here for more information.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day and the Spring Equinox with crafts at the Natural History Museum of Utah. There will be hands-on activities on Saturday, March 21, 2026 including building your own spectroscope to explore light and rainbows. You can also make pressed flower art and suncatchers. Click here for more information.

The Zion Canyon St. Patrick's Day parade and celebration is on Saturday, March 21, 2026 in Springdale. In addition to the parade, activities include green Jell-O sculptures, giant slides and bounce houses. Click here for more information.

"Sheep to Shawl 2026" is on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at the Frontier Homestead State Park Museum in Cedar City. Take a journey through the step-by-step process of taking wool from the sheep's back to yours. Click here for more information.

There's a family-friendly ski and snowboard obstacle race for kids 12 and under and their parents at Brian Head Resort on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Racers in the Mountain Goat Obstacle Course will go up, under and over a variety of elements in a fun environment. Click here for more information.

The city of Layton is getting a jump start on Easter with an Easter Egg Dive on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Kids can dive into the pool at Surf 'n Swim to gather eggs and egg patterns mean different prizes. If you find the golden egg, you'll win a special gift basket. The dive is divided into age groups for kids. Click here for more information.

The Youth Theatre at the U is putting on 'Imaginary", a play for kids on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, 2026 at Kinsbury Hall. This show is all about how imagination can take you to magical worlds. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.