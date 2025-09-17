Celebrate the changing of the seasons in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

A new youth's sports park is having a grand opening on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 in Farmington. Bring the whole family to tour the Western Sports Park and meet mascots like Cosmo and Jazz Bear and get autographs from local players. Click here for more information.

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 is your final chance to visit the Sunflower Festival at Cross E Ranch in Salt Lake City. Every year the ranch plants one million flowers, that's enough to fill 16 football fields. Click here for more information.

Provo's Classics on Center Car Show is happening on Friday, September 19, 2025. Bring your friends and family to enjoy an evening of cars, live music and lots of food. Click here for more information.

Spend your Saturday, September 20, 2025 exploring what makes primates so special at Primate Palooza at Utah's Hogle Zoo. There will be interactive discovery stations, keeper chats and craft. Click here for more information.

Also on Saturday, September 20, 2025, Payson is having a Latino Cultural Celebration. There will be festive music and dance, as well as food and merchandise vendors. Click here for more information.

As summer fades into fall, Historic 25th Street in Ogden is having an end-of-season bash on Saturday, September 20, 2025. There will be harvest-themed, family-friendly activities, live performances and vendors. Click here for more information.

Come to the 4th Annual Native Nation's Festival at University Place in Orem on Saturday, September 20, 2025. You'll learn about the culture and history of the native nations that call Utah home There will be educational activities, performances and crafts. Click here for more information.

The 9th & 9th neighborhood in Salt Lake City is having a Street Festival on Saturday, September 20, 2025. It's free, kid and pet-friendly with music, food, art and shopping. Click here for more information.

Millcreek Common is having a celebration of Latinx and Hispanic dance, art and cuisine on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Enjoy live performances, a market, food, free dance and drumming workshops and a kids' zone. Click here for more information.

Green River's annual Melon Days Festival is 119 years old this year! You're invited to join with your family and friends for melon-munching fun on both Friday, September 19 and Saturday, September 20, 2025. Click here for more information.

You can celebrating the changing seasons at Dahlia Days at Thanksgiving Point. Walk through thousands of the flowers all throughout Ashton Gardens on Friday, September 19 and Saturday, September 20, 2025. Click here for more information.

