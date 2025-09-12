Celebrate the Gift Life at an annual Walk/Run in Salt Lake City

DonorConnect's annual Gift of Life Walk/Run is a way for donor families, recipients, living donors and families of living donors to honor the lifesaving gift of organ donation in Utah.

Mark Dixon, Director of Public Education at DonorConnect says the nonprofit serves nearly 4 million residents in Utah and parts of Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada.

DonorConnect is dedicated to the recovery and transplantation of organs and tissues and they also educate the public about them through presentations at schools and Driver License Division loations.

People who want to say "yes" to organ, tissue and eye donation can do so on their driver license or by going to yesutah.org.

ShayLee Raye Hunter, Mrs. Utah Petite 2025/26 is an advocate for those with invisible disabilities and healthcare and will be a speaker at the Gift of Life Walk/Run. She is on the organ donation list right now.

It's on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Liberty Park. Registration is at 8am and the race starts at 9am.

Visit donorconnect.life to sign up and to learn more information.