Celebrate the "Sea"-son at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Festival of the Seas at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium features a seaside Santa, holiday crafts, photo ops, Elf in the Kelp and much more!

Jenny Hardman was live at the Aquarium to shows us some of the highlights.

It runs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 12pm - 6pm, and on Mondays from 4pm-8pm through December 24, 2023.

There are also holiday-themed Education Stations throughout the Aquarium that provide opportunities for visitors to explore, discover and learn about the Earth's diverse ecosystems.

There are also crafts like a paper chain that kids can take part in.

You can learn more at livingplanetaquarium.org.

