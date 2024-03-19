Celebrating Civil Rights Milestones in 2024

This year marks significant Civil Rights Milestones:



The 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board

The 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act

Jenny Hardman spoke with Carmita Semaan, the founder of The Surge Institute about the impact these anniversaries have and also the need for continued vigilance and action in the quest for civil rights.

Carmita Semaan founded The Surge Institute, to continue to pave the way for educational equality and said, "We know that diversity benefits everyone, not just students of color".

From her roots in Birmingham, Alabama, Carmita Semaan has navigated through poverty to spearhead the Surge Institute which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Surge's mission is bold: to elevate over 5,000 leaders of color by 2030, reshaping the power dynamics within our education systems to reflect the communities they serve.

For more information go to surgeinstitute.org.