Changing Lanes Bands is putting on "Motown Mondays".

Changing Lanes Band founder CJ Drisdom says they don’t just play music. They create electric, high-energy experiences that turn any event into an unforgettable celebration.

He told us about upcoming performances called "Motown Mondays".

The next one is coming up including on March 2, 2026 where they'll present Stevie Wonder Tribute Motown Mondays at The Grand Theatre.

Then on Monday, April 13, 2026 you can see a tribute to Marvin Gaye: Prince of Motown Motown Mondays at The Grand Theatre.

Monday, May 4, 2026 it's The Temptations & The Four Tops Motown Mondays at The Grand Theatre.

Changing Lanes Bands also plays at weddings, corporate galas, private parties and festivals.

You can find more at changinglanesband.com and get tickets here.