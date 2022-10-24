Chat with a mermaid, duel with pirates and watch smashing pumpkins

Halloween on the High Seas is a nighttime adventure at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

The whole family will enjoy their visit with mermaids and marauders and you can even duel with pirates.

The vintage carnival takes place on the Boo Boardwalk, and you can brave the scare zone, dance "Thriller" at Klub Kelp, enjoy food trucks and festive treats.

There will even be trick-or-treating on Halloween weekend!

Plus, you won't want to miss the new Halloween event this year —- the pumpkin smasher! Jenny got to see this in action!

Halloween on the High Seas runs Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and also on Halloween night, Monday, October 31, 2022.

Get tickets at thelivingplanet.com.

And be sure to click here to enter for your chance to win a Family-4Pack of tickets for free.