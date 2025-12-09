Check out these films during your family gatherings this holiday season

Streaming on Prime is the romantic comedy "Under the Stars". The film follows a novelist stuck in a passionless relationship. When he travels to Italy he finds the girl of his dreams. "Under the Stars" is simply a feel good romcom with a few good laughs. The movie is not rated. and it gets a B.

Also streaming on Prime Jon Heder stars in the comedy "Tapawingo." When an oddball becomes the bodyguard for a misfit teenager, he finds himself in the cross hairs of the town's family of bullies. "Tapawingo" is a forced comedy. The film just has no direction gets lost in trying to make the audience laugh. It's streaming on Prime and gets a D. It's not rated.

Thinking about making it big in Hollywood but don't know the first steps? Well, check out the new book "How to Score in Hollywood: Secrets to Success in the Movie Business." Author and expert Kevin Goetz illustrates how research, budget and market a film. "How to Score in Hollywood" is an invaluable resource for those seeking to understand the art, science, and the business of how movies are made, marketed, and released. It is available wherever books are sold.

And at this special season of thanks and giving, St. Jude Research Hospital is reminding us we all can help. To find out more about St Jude's log onto their website.