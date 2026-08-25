Chef Jeff's Apple Cider Pork Chops with Bacon Brussels Sprout Hash

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's shares a recipe for a juicy herb-roasted pork loin served with caramelized Brussels sprouts, apples, bacon, an apple cider pan sauce and a light hot honey finish.

Apple Cider Pork Chops with Bacon Brussels Sprout Hash

Ingredients

● Pork Loin

● 2½–3 lb pork loin, cut into 1 inch chops

● Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

● olive oil as needed

● Apple Cider Pan Sauce

● 1 cup apple cider

● 1/2 cup chicken stock

● 1 shallot, minced

● 1 tsp Dijon mustard

● 1 Tbsp butter

● Salt and pepper

● ½ cup honey

● 1 tbsp hot sauce of choice

● 1 tsp cider vinegar

● Warm Bacon Brussels Sprout Hash

● 6 slices thick-cut bacon, diced

● 1 lb Brussels sprouts, trimmed and shaved

● 1 Honeycrisp or Cosmic Crisp apple, diced

● 1 shallot, sliced

● 1 tsp fresh thyme

● 1 Tbsp butter

Directions

1. Cook the bacon in a large saute pan until crisp. Remove most of the rendered fat, leaving about 1 tablespoon in the pan.

2. Add the halved Brussels sprouts and cook without stirring for 4-5 minutes to develop caramelization. Stir, then add the shallot and apples. Cook until just tender. Finish with the thyme and butter.

3. Preheat your grill to medium heat. Drizzle the chops with oil and season both sides with kosher salt and pepper. Place on the grill and cook 3-4 minutes per side or until the centers reach at least 145 degrees. Remove from the grill.

4. Meanwhile, simmer the apple cider, chicken stock and shallot until reduced by about half. Whisk in the Dijon, honey, hot sauce, and vinegar and simmer again. Finish by stirring in the butter. Season to taste.

5. Serve the pork chops with the apple cider pan sauce, a generous spoonful of the Brussels sprout hash.

Chef Jeff Tips

● Let the Brussels sprouts sit before stirring so they caramelize instead of steam.

● Add the apples near the end so they keep their shape and texture.

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.