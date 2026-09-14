Chef Jeff's Butter Chicken Meatball Subs - Juicy spiced chicken meatballs tucked into toasted rolls with rich butter chicken sauce, golden paneer, cool lime yogurt, and fresh cilantro.

INGREDIENTS

Chicken Meatballs

2 pounds ground chicken

2/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 large egg

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon garam masala

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1–2 tablespoons canola oil, for browning

Butter Chicken Sauce

5 tablespoons butter, divided

1 small yellow onion, finely diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 1/2 tablespoons garam masala

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce

1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar, plus more to taste

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

Crispy Paneer

8 ounces paneer, cut into small 1/4- to 3/8-inch pieces

1 teaspoon canola oil

1 tablespoon butter

Pinch kosher salt

For the Subs

6 soft sub or hoagie rolls

2 tablespoons softened butter, for the rolls

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Pinch kosher salt

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Make the Meatballs

1. In a large bowl, combine the ground chicken, panko, egg, yogurt, garam masala, cumin, paprika, turmeric, salt, garlic, ginger and cilantro. Mix gently just until combined.

2. Shape into about 24 small meatballs, roughly 1 1/4 inches each.

3. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the meatballs in batches, turning to color several sides. They do not need to cook completely through at this point. Transfer to a plate.

Make the Butter Chicken Sauce

4. Reduce the skillet to medium heat and add 3 tablespoons butter. Add the onion and cook until softened, 3–4 minutes.

5. Stir in the garlic, ginger, garam masala, cumin, paprika and turmeric. Cook about 30 seconds, until fragrant.

6. Add the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the tomato sauce, brown sugar and salt. Simmer 3–4 minutes.

7. Reduce the heat and stir in the heavy cream. Return the meatballs to the skillet and gently simmer until cooked through and the sauce is rich and thick enough to cling to the meatballs, about 5–7 minutes.

8. Remove from the heat and swirl in the remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Taste and adjust the salt or brown sugar as desired.

Brown the Paneer

9. Heat the canola oil and butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

10. Add the paneer in a single layer and cook, turning occasionally, until several sides are golden brown. Season lightly with salt and set aside.

Assemble the Subs

11. Stir together the Greek yogurt, lime juice and a pinch of salt. Add a teaspoon or two of water if needed to make it easy to drizzle.

12. Lightly butter the cut sides of the rolls and toast until golden.

13. Fill each roll with 4 butter chicken meatballs and plenty of sauce. Tuck the crispy paneer around the meatballs.

14. Finish with a light drizzle of lime yogurt and fresh cilantro. Serve immediately, with extra butter chicken sauce for dipping if desired.

CHEF JEFF TIPS

Ground chicken is lean, so the Greek yogurt helps keep the meatballs moist and tender. Mix all of the other meatball ingredients first, then add the chicken last and fold gently just until combined to avoid a firm texture.

Paneer is a mild Indian cheese that holds its shape instead of melting. Cutting it small and pan-searing it gives the outside golden, crisp edges while the center stays tender.

Keep the butter chicken sauce thick enough to cling to the meatballs so the sandwich stays saucy without becoming soggy.

For the best texture, toast the rolls and assemble the subs just before serving.

You can find all of these ingredients at your neighborhood Smith's and find recipes @mysmithsgrocery.