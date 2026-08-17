Chef Jeff's Chicken Pot Pie Cavatappi

Smith's Chef Jeff's recipe for Chicken Pot Pie Cavatappi is everything you love about a classic chicken pot pie transformed into a creamy, weeknight-friendly pasta with a buttery herb cracker crumble.

Ingredients

● Pasta

● 12 oz cavatappi pasta

● 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

● 2 Tbsp butter

● 1 large shallot, finely diced

● 2 carrots, small diced

● 2 celery ribs, small diced

● 2 cloves garlic, minced

● 2 ears fresh sweet corn, kernels removed

● 2 Tbsp all-purpose flour

● 1 Tbsp dry sherry

● 2 cups chicken stock

● 1 cup half-and-half

● 1 tsp Dijon mustard

● 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

● 1 cup shredded white cheddar

● 1/2 cup grated Parmesan

● 1 cup frozen peas

● Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

● Buttery Herb Cracker Crumble

● 1 cup crushed buttery round crackers (Ritz-style)

● 2 Tbsp butter

● 1 Tbsp grated Parmesan

● 1 tsp fresh thyme, chopped

● 1 Tbsp chopped parsley

Directions

1. Cook the cavatappi in well-salted water until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water and drain.

2. Melt the butter in a large skillet. Sauté the shallot, carrots and celery until tender. Add the garlic and corn and cook 1 minute more.

3. Stir in the dry sherry and cook until nearly evaporated.

4. Sprinkle in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in the chicken stock and half-and-half and simmer until smooth and lightly thickened.

5. Stir in the Dijon, thyme, white cheddar and Parmesan until creamy. Fold in the chicken, cooked pasta and frozen peas. Add a splash of reserved pasta water if needed.

6. In a separate skillet, melt the butter. Add the crushed crackers, Parmesan and thyme. Toast until golden, then stir in the parsley.

7. Serve the pasta topped with the warm buttery herb cracker crumble.

Chef Jeff Tips

● Dry sherry adds classic pot pie flavor without overpowering the dish.

● Adding the peas at the end keeps them bright green and sweet.

● Toast the cracker crumble separately so it stays crisp.

● Cavatappi holds the creamy sauce beautifully, making every bite taste like chicken pot pie.

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.