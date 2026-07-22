Chef Jeff's Frozen Root Beer Float Bars

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's Frozen Root Beer Float Bars

Vanilla Wafer Crust

2 cups crushed vanilla wafers

1/2 cup butter, browned and cooled slightly

2 tbsp granulated sugar

Root Beer Syrup

3 cups root beer

Chocolate Ribbon

1 cup hot fudge sauce

Root Beer Float Filling

1 1/2 quarts premium vanilla ice cream, softened

Stabilized Whipped Cream

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tbsp powdered sugar

1 tbsp instant vanilla pudding mix

1 tsp vanilla extract

Root Beer Caramel Drizzle

1/4 cup caramel sauce

1 tsp root beer extract

1 tbsp milk or cream

Garnish

Fresh whipped cream

Maraschino cherries

Crushed root beer barrel candies (optional)

Root Beer Caramel Drizzle

Directions

1. Combine the crushed vanilla wafers, brown butter, and sugar. Press into a parchment-lined 9x13-inch baking dish and freeze for 15 minutes.

2. Simmer the root beer until reduced to about 1/4 to 1/3 cup. Cool completely.

3. Spread the hot fudge over the chilled crust and freeze for 10 minutes.

4. Beat the heavy cream, powdered sugar, pudding mix, and vanilla to stiff peaks.

5. Fold together the softened ice cream, stabilized whipped cream, and cooled root beer syrup until combined.

6. Spread the filling evenly over the chocolate layer. Cover and freeze overnight until firm.

7. For the Root Beer Caramel Drizzle, whisk together the caramel sauce, root beer extract, and milk or cream until smooth.

8. Lift the bars from the pan using the parchment paper. Let sit at room temperature for 5–10 minutes before cutting.

9. Top individual bars with whipped cream, a maraschino cherry, crushed root beer candies if desired, and a drizzle of Root Beer Caramel Sauce.

Chef Jeff Tips

Freeze overnight for the cleanest slices.

Use a large chef's knife dipped in hot water and wiped dry before each cut.

The root beer caramel drizzle adds extra root beer flavor without needing to make a second batch of reduced syrup.

Garnish each bar after cutting for the best presentation.

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrdug.com.